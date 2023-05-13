Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Ace for CASA Golf Tournament: 5/13/2023, 8:30am, Cypress Golf and Tennis Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals.
• Touch a Truck: 5/13/2023, 10:00am, Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Chloe's Fund Bake Sale: 5/13/2023, 10:00am, Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence.
• Celtic Fest: 5/13/2023, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Children 12 and younger free.
• World Collage Day: 5/13/2023, 10:30am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Magic and Movie: 5/13/2023, 6:30pm, Veteran's Park, Don Michael Drive, Florence.
• "Willie Wonka Jr.": 5/13/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. 256-767-7070
• "Side By Side by Sondheim": 5/13/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Swamper’s- Florence, AL: 5/13/2023, 8:00pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Sunday
• Mother's Day Brunch: 5/14/2023, 9:30am, Hendrix Road Baptist Church, 825 Lauderdale 457, Florence.
• Sons of the American Revolution, Shoals Chapter: 5/14/2023, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-324-2317
• Underwood-Petersville Neighborhood Watch: 5/14/2023, 2:00pm, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence.
• "Side By Side by Sondheim": 5/14/2023, 2:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Robby Mitchell speaks: 5/14/2023, 10:30pm, Father's House of Prayer, Rasch Road, Florence.
Monday
• Senior Meals: 5/15/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 5/15/2023, 6:30pm, American egion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-710-7097
Tuesday
• Senior Meals: 5/16/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
Wednesday
• Senior Meals: 5/17/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
Thursday
• Free Fishing Day: 5/18/2023, 6:30am, Deibert Park, Darby Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry: 5/18/2023, 11:00am, Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Covered dish lunch and program: 5/18/2023, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Zip City. Please bring a covered dish.
• Senior Meals: 5/18/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Adult Book Club: 5/18/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Austin eay: 5/18/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 5/18/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
• Shoals Storytelling Festival 2023: 5/18/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Friday
• Shoals Artist Guild meeting: 5/19/2023, 10:00am, Southall-Moore House(next to Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts), 217 E Tuscaloosa St, Florence. 256-710-6854
• Senior Meals: 5/19/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Mardi Gras Celebration: 5/19/2023, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Austin Peay: 5/19/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Chonda Pierce Live!: 5/19/2023, 7:00pm, Faith Church, Florence Boulevard, Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 5/20/2023, 7:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence.
• The Village School Foundation Volunteer Day: 5/20/2023, 11:00am, The Village School Foundation, 200 Chickamauga St., Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Austin Peay: 5/20/2023, 1:00pm, University ofNorth Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Arts Alive Gala: 5/20/2023, 5:30pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Tickets: $50.
• Retro Rock Show-a Rolling Stones Tribute Band w/ Fathers and Sons featuring Will McFarland: 5/20/2023, 6:00pm, Singin' River Brewing, 526 E. College St., Florence.
• Three On A String: 5/20/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• The Dirty Rain Revelers: 5/20/2023, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Hunter & Jordan: 5/20/2023, 10:00pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
