Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Singing: 7/12/2020, 10:45am, Muscle Shoals Church ofGod, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Underwood-Petersville Neighborhood Watch: 7/12/2020, 2:00pm, Community Center, 840 County Road 7, Florence.
Monday
• Camp KD summer arts program session 1: 7/13/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts Annex building, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/13/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 7/13/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
Tuesday
• Camp KD summer arts program session 1: 7/14/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts Annex building, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Art Camp 2020 Junior Artist Sessions: 7/14/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Hot lunches: 7/14/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• Art Camp 2020 Advanced Artists Sessions: 7/14/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
Wednesday
• Camp KD summer arts program session 1: 7/15/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts Annex building, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/15/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Thursday
• Camp KD summer arts program session 1: 7/16/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts Annex building, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/16/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Friday
• Shoals Artist Guild meeting: 7/17/2020, 9:00am, McFarland Park. Bring lounge chair, mask and ideas.
• Camp KD summer arts program session 1: 7/17/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy Douglass Center for the Arts Annex building, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/17/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Saturday
• Meet the Artists: 7/18/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia,
Sunday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 7/19/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.