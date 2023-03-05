Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/5/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Hough Road, Florence.
• Clay to Bronze: 3/5/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• "Misery": 3/5/2023, 2:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.
• Auditions, "Doublewide, Texas": 3/5/2023, 2:00pm, Weatherford Centre, Fourth Avenue, Red Bay.
• High Road concert: 3/5/2023, 5:00pm, Cypress Creek Methodist Church , 801 Lewis Bruce Lane, Florence. Free admission; love offering received.
• Taylor Grace Music: 3/5/2023, 5:00pm, Lost Pizza Co. Shoals, 201 N Seminary St, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Western Michigan: 3/5/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Murray State: 3/5/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Alabama State: 3/5/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Monday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/6/2023, 7:30am, Lexington High School, School Street, Lexington.
• Clay to Bronze: 3/6/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Senior Meals: 3/6/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Dungeons & Dragons: 3/6/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Auditions, "Doublewide, Texas": 3/6/2023, 7:00pm, Weatherford Centre, Fourth Avenue, Red Bay.
Tuesday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/7/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/7/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Community Bible study: 3/7/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals: 3/7/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/7/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/7/2023, 11:00am, Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab, Flag Circle, Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/7/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/7/2023, 12:00pm, Tuscumbia Police and Fire, South Dickson Street, Tuscumbia.
• Adult DnD: 3/7/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Dungeons & Dragons: 3/7/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Young at Heart Book Club: 3/7/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 3/7/2023, 6:00pm, Shoals Model Railroaders, 206 W. Fifth St,, Tuscumbia. 256-800-8147
• Taylor Grace Music: 3/7/2023, 7:30pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Hi Neighbors of the Shoals: 3/7/2023, , Florence Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-777-3119
Wednesday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/8/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/8/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• TVA retirees meeting: 3/8/2023, 10:00am, TVA Credit Union, 1405 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• ABCs Under the Trees: 3/8/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/8/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club: 3/8/2023, 12:00pm, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/8/2023, 5:00pm, First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights, Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia.
• Bible study of covenants: 3/8/2023, 6:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Spring Series with guest speaker Austen Oakley: 3/8/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/9/2023, 7:30am, Central High School, Lauderdale 200, Florence.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/9/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/9/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Terrific 2s: 3/9/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Gmail and Google Calendar: 3/9/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/9/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/9/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 3/9/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events 305-968-1257
• For The Record w/ Connr: 3/9/2023, 7:00pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
• Hunt a Killer: 3/9/2023, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Kiwanis Pancake Day: 3/10/2023, 6:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. $8 advance; $10 at the door.
• Benefit Yard Sale: 3/10/2023, 8:00am, Coats Farm, 1458 Lauderdale 298, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/10/2023, 8:00am, Rogers High School, Rogers Lane, Florence.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/10/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/10/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Babies Love the Library: 3/10/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/10/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/10/2023, 12:00pm, Pet Smart, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Florence Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 3/10/2023, 4:15pm, Saint Joseph Regional Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence. $15 adults, $5 children age 4-6
• Spirit of The Shoals Business Awards PRE-Event Reception: 3/10/2023, 5:00pm, Stricklin Social, 317 N. Court St., Florence.
• Spirit of The Shoals Business Awards 2023: 3/10/2023, 6:00pm, Norton Auditorium, North Pine Street, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Chattanooga: 3/10/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Saturday
• Kiwanis Pancake Day: 3/11/2023, 6:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. $8 advance; $10 at the door.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/11/2023, 6:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Benefit Trail Ride and Auction: 3/11/2023, 9:00am, Coats Farm, 1458 Lauderdale 298, Florence.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/11/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Understanding the Annual Report/Annual Report Analyzer: 3/11/2023, 10:15am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925
• Saturday Stories: 3/11/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/11/2023, 11:00am, AutoZone Auto Parts, Florence Boulevard, Florence.
• Pj and The Bear: 3/11/2023, 9:00pm, Lava Room, 116 W. Mobile St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Austin Peay: 3/11/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/12/2023, 12:00pm, Buff City Soap, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Underwood-Petersville Neighborhood Watch: 3/12/2023, 2:00pm, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence.
