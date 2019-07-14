Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/14/2019, 12:00pm, Tractor Supply Company, 535 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/15/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/15/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/15/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/15/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/15/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/15/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/15/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St., Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Democratic Club: 7/15/2019, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 7/15/2019, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 7/15/2019, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
Tuesday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/16/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/16/2019, 10:00am, Lauderdale County Court House, 200 S. Court St., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/16/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/16/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/16/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 7/16/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/16/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/16/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 7/16/2019, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 7/16/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Deshler Class of 1960 meeting: 7/16/2019, Olive Garden, 375 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 7/17/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Get Productive with Google's Digital Tools: 7/17/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/17/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association meeting: 7/17/2019, 11:30am, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/17/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 7/18/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/18/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 7/18/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Hot lunches: 7/18/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth Blood drive: 7/18/2019, 11:00am, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, 239 Azalea Drive, Florence.
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 7/18/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish
• Shoals Civic League: 7/18/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 7/18/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 7/18/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 7/18/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 7/18/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 7/18/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 7/18/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 7/18/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 7/18/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/18/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Saddle Up for St. Jude: 7/19/2019, 7:00am, Gardiner Farm, 85 Underwood Road, Tuscumbia. Primitive camping available.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 7/19/2019, 10:00am, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence. 256-766-0645
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/19/2019, 10:00am, Shoe Carnival, 356 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/19/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/19/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 7/20/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Saddle Up for St. Jude: 7/20/2019, 7:00am, Gardiner Farm, 85 Underwood Road, Tuscumbia. Primitive camping available.
• Young Learners Series: Crawfish: 7/20/2019, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St. Free event.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/20/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/21/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 Hwy. 43, Russellville.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch meeting: 7/21/2019, , Zip City Community Center, 10617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence.
