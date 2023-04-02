Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Sports Card and Comic Show: 4/2/2023, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/2/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Egg hunt: 4/2/2023, 1:00pm, Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 6350- Colburn Mtn. Road, Tuscumbia.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/2/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs North Florida: 4/2/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Monday
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/3/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/3/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Zumba Class: 4/3/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
Tuesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 4/4/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/4/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Community Bible study: 4/4/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals: 4/4/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/4/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/4/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Adult DnD: 4/4/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Game On: 4/4/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Samford: 4/4/2023, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 4/4/2023, 6:00pm, Shoals Model Railroaders, 206 W. Fifth St,, Tuscumbia. 256-800-8147
• Hi Neighbors of the Shoals: 4/4/2023, , Florence Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-777-3119
Wednesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/5/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/5/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• ABCs Under the Trees: 4/5/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/5/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• SHE Means Business Conference: 4/5/2023, 12:00pm, Stricklin Social, 317 N. Court St., Florence.
• Spring Series with special guest: 4/5/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence. Ben Siegel speaking on "Love Makes a Difference."
Thursday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/6/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/6/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 4/6/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Facebook 101: 4/6/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/6/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/6/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Silent Book Club: 4/6/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Booktalk & Book signing - Georgina Cross: 4/6/2023, 5:30pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• East Coast, West Coast dance lesson: 4/6/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Artist Alexis Fulmer: 4/6/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-764-6564
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Lipscomb: 4/6/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 4/6/2023, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 4/6/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Jacksonville State: 4/6/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Lipscomb: 4/6/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Friday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/7/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/7/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 4/7/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/7/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Lipscomb: 4/7/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Pj andThe Bear & The Dangerous Method: 4/7/2023, 8:30pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs TBA: 4/7/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Saturday
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs New Orleans: 4/8/2023, 9:00am, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Auditions ("Sister Act The Musical"): 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/8/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Saturday Stories: 4/8/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs Chattanooga: 4/8/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Lipscomb: 4/8/2023, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/8/2023, 10:00pm, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Hunter & Jordan: 4/8/2023, 10:00pm, Flo Bama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs TBA: 4/8/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Lipscomb: 4/8/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Sunday
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/9/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Sons of the American Revolution, Shoals Chapter: 4/9/2023, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-324-2317
