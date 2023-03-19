Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/19/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Highway 43, Russellville.
• Soldiers in Hoop Skirts: 3/19/2023, 11:00am, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Sons of the American Revolution: 3/10/2023, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Footprint on the Sky: 3/19/2023, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-7065
• Snow White: 3/19/2023, 2:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Symphony of Independence: 3/19/2023, 3:00pm, Norton Auditorium, North Pine St., Florence.
• LIGHT UP THIS CITY: 3/19/2023, 6:00pm, First Baptist Church Center Star, 6620 US-72, Killen.
Monday
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/20/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/20/2023, 11:00am, Listerhill Credit Union, Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Senior Meals: 3/20/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Dungeons & Dragons: 3/20/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 3/20/2023, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-710-7097
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/21/2023, 7:30am, Department of Transportation, Highway 20, Tuscumbia.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 3/21/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/21/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Community Bible study: 3/21/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/21/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Impact America Tax Site: 3/21/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. By appointment only. 888-998-2925
• Senior Meals: 3/21/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
•Adult DnD: 3/21/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Dungeons & Dragons: 3/21/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Area Buddy Walk: 3/21/2023, 5:00pm, Wilson Park, downtown Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Western Kentucky: 3/21/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Wednesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/22/2023, 8:00am, Wilson High School, Alabama 17, Florence.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 3/22/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/22/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• ABCs Under the Trees: 3/22/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/22/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ribbon Cutting, Caring Place of the Shoals: 3/22/2023, 12:00pm, 216 Marengo Street Suite 1, Florence.
• How to Deal: School Age Parenting and Menta lHealth: 3/22/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Samford: 3/22/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Bible study of covenants: 3/22/2023, 6:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Spring Series with special guest Baron Vender Maas: 3/22/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church ofChrist, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Alabama A&M: 3/22/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/23/2023, 8:00am, TNT Fireworks, 4003 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 3/23/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/23/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 3/23/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Google Everywhere: 3/23/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/23/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/23/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult Game Night: 3/23/2023, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 3/23/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
• Florence Camerata Spring Concert: 3/23/2023, 7:00pm, First Presbyterian Church, Mobile Street, Florence.
• Alabama Music Hall of Fame Induction: 3/23/2023, 7:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, East Florence, Florence.
Friday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 3/24/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/24/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 3/24/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/24/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Hunt a Killer: 3/23/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 3/24/2023, 4:15pm, Saint Joseph Regional Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence. $15 adults, $5 children age 4-6
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs FGCU: 3/24/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• "Grease": 3/24/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Tickets: $5. 1950s costumes encouraged.
• "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World": 3/24/2023, 7:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $10
• Okay Kenedi: 3/24/2023, 8:00pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
Saturday
• Car and Truck Show: 3/25/2023, 8:00am, Washington Park Baptist Church, 201 N.E. Broadway Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 3/25/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 3/25/2023, 10:00am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533, 256-383-0533
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/25/2023, 10:00am, Cricket Wireless, Highway 43, Russellville.
• Understanding and Evaluating Mutual Funds for Investment: 3/25/2023, 10:15am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925
• Saturday Stories: 3/25/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Kite Day at Belle Mont: 3/25/2023, 1:00pm, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia.
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 3/25/2023, 2:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533, 256-383-0533
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs FGCU: 3/25/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Central Arkansas: 3/25/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Sunday
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 3/26/2023, 10:00am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533, 256-383-0533
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/26/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs FGCU: 3/26/2023, 12:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/26/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Central Arkansas: 3/26/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 3/26/2023, 2:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533, 256-383-0533
