Today
• African American Musician U.S. Military Life: 9/8/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Area Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meeting: 9/8/2019, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 9/9/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 9/9/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 9/9/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10: 9/9/2019, 10:00am, Congolian Grill, 121 CoxCreek Parkway, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 9/9/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 9/9/2019, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Florence Toastmasters Clubmeeting: 9/9/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 9/9/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
Tuesday
• Bean Day fundraiser: 9/10/2019, 11:00am, American Legion Post No. 11 Building, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 9/10/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 9/10/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hourfree bowling: 9/10/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 9/10/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 9/10/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 9/10/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Dance classes: 9/10/2019, 6:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 FlaggCircle, Florence.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 9/10/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 9/10/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 9/10/2019, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 9/10/2019, , Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 9/11/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• TVA Retirees Association meeting: 9/11/2019, 10:00am, TVA Community Credit Union, 1405 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 9/11/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Get Dirty at the Library: 9/12/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 9/12/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 9/12/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board ofEducation building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Dance workshop: 9/12/2019, 6:00pm, Mitchell Hollingsworth Activity Center, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 9/12/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 9/12/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 9/12/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater: 9/13/2019, 8:00am, Spring Park, downtown, Tuscumbia.
• Half price book sale: 9/13/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 9/13/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 9/13/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 9/13/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 9/13/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• AAMU Shoals Area Pep Rally: 9/13/2019, 6:00pm, Burrell Slater High School Gym, 610 W College St., Florence.
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 9/14/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater: 9/14/2019, 9:00am, Spring Park, downtown, Tuscumbia.
• The Way We Were: Historical Demonstrations, Exhibits, and Portrayals: 9/14/2019, 10:00am, Russellville Canteen, 217 Wahsington Ave., Russellville.
Saturday
• Half price book sale: 9/14/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Walking Tour: 9/14/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 9/14/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• Second Saturdays: 9/14/2019, 5:00pm, Downtown Tuscumbia, Tuscumbia.
Sunday
• Half price book sale: 9/15/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Neighborhood Watch meeting: 9/15/2019, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, Chisholm Road, Florence.
