Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/24/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/25/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/25/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/25/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 11/25/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Knights of Pythias: 11/25/2019, 12:00pm, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/25/2019, 2:00pm, Certain Teed Saint-Gobain, 475 Walnut Gate Road, Russellville.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/25/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 11/25/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Grief support meeting: 11/25/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/25/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/26/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, 710 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 11/26/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 11/26/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 11/26/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 11/26/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 11/26/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 11/26/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 11/26/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 11/26/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 11/26/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 11/26/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Basketball registration: 11/26/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/27/2019, 8:00am, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/27/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 11/27/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 11/27/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/27/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 11/28/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 11/28/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 11/28/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 11/28/2019, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/28/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 11/28/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 11/28/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Basketball registration: 11/28/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Friday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/29/2019, 9:00am, Shoe Carnival, 42466 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/29/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
