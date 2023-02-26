Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Black History remembered: 2/26/2023, 10:00am, Bethel Lauderdale Church, 10099 Lauderdale 2, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/26/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Clay to Bronze: 2/26/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Miami (OH): 2/26/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• "Boeing Boeing": 2/26/2023, 2:00pm, George S. Lindsey Theatre, East Irving Street, Florence. $15 adults, $5 students
• Auditions for "Side by Side By Sondheim": 2/26/2023, 2:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 256-764-1700
• Singing with Bob Sellers: 2/26/2023, 5:00pm, Oakdale Baptist Church, 1215 E. Reeder St., Florence. Free admission; love offering received.
Monday
• Clay to Bronze: 2/27/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/27/2023, 11:00am, Pathway Eye, U.S. 72, Rogersville.
• Senior Meals: 2/27/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Dungeons & Dragons, Teens: 2/27/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Estate planning: 2/27/2023, 6:00pm, Elks Lodge 2860, 408 North Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
Tuesday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/28/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/28/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Community Bible study: 2/28/2023, 9:30am, ParkviewBaptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 2/28/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/28/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/28/2023, 12:00pm, Shoals Hospital, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Adult DnD: 2/28/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Dungeons & Dragons, Teens: 2/28/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Wednesday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/1/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum o fArt, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/1/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• ABCs Under the Trees: 3/1/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/1/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club: 3/1/2023, 12:00pm, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Bible study of covenants: 3/1/2023, 6:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Spring Series with guest speaker Ty Rhymes: 3/1/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/2/2023, 8:00am, Cherokee High School, High School Drive, Cherokee.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/2/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/2/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Terrific 2s: 3/2/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Google Search Strategies: 3/2/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/2/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/2/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Silent Book Club: 3/2/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 3/2/2023, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• "Misery": 3/2/2023, 7:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave, Sheffield. Tickets: $15, call 256-335-6961.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 3/2/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events 305-968-1257
Friday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/3/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 3/3/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/3/2023, 10:00am, TriGreen Equipment, Sockwell Lane, Leighton.
• Babies Love the Library: 3/3/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/3/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• "Misery": 3/3/2023, 7:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave, Sheffield. Tickets: $15, call 256-335-6961.
• Swamper’s: 3/3/2023, 8:00pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 3/4/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/4/2023, 10:00am, Shoe Carnival, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 3/4/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Impact America Tax Site: 3/4/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Jackson State: 3/4/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Jackson State: 3/4/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Western Michigan: 3/4/2023, University of North Alabama, 1Harrison Plz, Florence.
• "Misery": 3/4/2023, 7:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave, Sheffield. Tickets: $15, call 256-335-6961.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/5/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Hough Road, Florence.
• Clay to Bronze: 3/5/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• "Misery": 3/5/2023, 2:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, 1000 Alabama Ave, Sheffield. Tickets: $15, call 256-335-6961.
• High Road concert: 3/5/2023, 5:00pm, Cypress Creek Methodist Church , 801 Lewis Bruce Lane, Florence. Free admission; love offering received.
• Taylor Grace Music: 3/5/2023, 5:00pm, Lost Pizza Co. Shoals, 201 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Western Michigan: 3/5/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Murray State: 3/5/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Alabama State: 3/5/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
