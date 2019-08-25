Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/25/2019, 7:30am, St. Michael's Catholic Church, 2781 county Road 30, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/25/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 8/26/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 8/26/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/26/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/26/2019, 11:00am, Medical Center Pharmacy, 507 N. Columbia Ave., Sheffield.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 8/26/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Rotary Club of Florence: 8/26/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/26/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 8/26/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 8/26/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/26/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/27/2019, 7:30am, Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, 7257 Highway 72, Killen.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/27/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/27/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 8/27/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/27/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/27/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• 1-hour free bowling: 8/27/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 8/27/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/27/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 8/27/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/27/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 8/28/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Killen Senior Center Craft Day, Making a Halloween Wreath: 8/28/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 227 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen. Includes kit for making the wreath and instruction. 256-757-1792
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 8/28/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Hot lunches: 8/28/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/28/2019, 1:00pm, Mangas Tool and Die, 2721 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 8/28/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/28/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/29/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/29/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Get Dirty at the Library: 8/29/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/29/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/29/2019, 12:00pm, Rick's Produce, 106 Hollywood Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 8/29/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/29/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 8/29/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/29/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Friday
• Hot lunches: 8/30/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/30/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/30/2019, Big Lots, 1700 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/30/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Hot lunches: 8/31/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/31/2019, Foodland, 16143 U.S. 72 W., Rogersville.
Sunday
• Chappell Reunion: 9/1/2019, 11:30am, Rustic Youth Camp Building, 3170 Shady Grove Road, Russellville. Please RSVP 205-269-8061 or 815-520-8381
