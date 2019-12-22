Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Tuesday's and Wednesday's meetings could be altered because of the holidays.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 12/23/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/23/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/23/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 12/23/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 12/23/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 12/23/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Grief support meeting: 12/23/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
Tuesday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/24/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 12/24/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/24/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/24/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/24/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 12/24/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/24/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/24/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 12/24/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 12/25/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/26/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 12/26/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 12/26/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 12/26/2019, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/26/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 12/26/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 12/26/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
Friday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/27/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/27/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 12/28/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
