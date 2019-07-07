Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/8/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/8/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 7/8/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Hot lunches: 7/8/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/8/2019, 11:00am, Big Star, 314 Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/8/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place,
Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 7/8/2019, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/8/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/8/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 7/8/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
Tuesday
• NW-SCC BEST/Texas Instruments CAMP CODE for BOYS (grades 5 - 0): 7/9/2019, 8:30am, Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center Rm 151, 800 George Wallace Blvd, Muscle Shoals. $125 per camper. 2567644661
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/9/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/9/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, Village Square, 13566 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Hot lunches: 7/9/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/9/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/9/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 7/9/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 7/9/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/9/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/9/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 7/9/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 7/9/2019, Park Place, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 7/9/2019, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
Wednesday
• NW-SCC BEST/Texas Instruments CAMP CODE for BOYS (grades 5 - 0): 7/10/2019, 8:30am, Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center Rm 151, 800 George Wallace Blvd, Muscle Shoals. $125 per camper. 256-764-4661
• Joints in Motion: 7/10/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Wednesday Knitters: 7/10/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/10/2019, 10:30am, TimesDaily, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence.
•Hot lunches: 7/10/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/10/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• NW-SCC BEST/Texas Instruments CAMP CODE for BOYS (grades 5 - 0): 7/11/2019, 8:30am, Northwest-Shoals Community College Bevill Center Rm 151, 800 George Wallace Blvd, Muscle Shoals. $125 per camper. 256-764-4661
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/11/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 7/11/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/11/2019, 11:00am, Electronic Express, 398 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 7/11/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 7/11/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 7/11/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 7/11/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/11/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 7/12/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish
• Hot lunches: 7/12/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/12/2019, 11:00am, Genesis Keller Landing, 813 Keller Landing, Tuscumbia.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/12/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Harry Potter's Birthday: 7/12/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 7/12/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 7/13/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/13/2019, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 S Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 7/13/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence. 256-762-0209
• Second Saturdays: 7/13/2019, 5:00pm, Downtown Tuscumbia, building, Tuscumbia.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drve: 7/14/2019, 12:00pm, Tractor Supply Company, 535 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
