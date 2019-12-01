Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Thursday's meetings could be altered because of the holidays.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 12/2/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/2/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 12/2/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 12/2/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Basketball registration: 12/2/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 12/3/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/3/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/3/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/3/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Military History Lecture Series: False Light: December of the Damned: 12/3/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 12/3/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 12/3/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 12/3/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 12/3/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 12/4/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 12/4/2019, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-757-3852
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 12/4/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 12/4/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 12/4/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 12/5/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 12/5/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 12/5/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 12/5/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 12/5/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 12/5/2019, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Basketball registration: 12/5/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Friday
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/6/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 12/6/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 12/7/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Shoals Republican Breakfast: 12/7/2019, 8:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
