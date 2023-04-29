Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Plant Sale: 4/29/2023, 8:00am, Farmers Market, 451 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Swampers 5Kand 1 Mile FunRun: 4/29/2023, 8:00am, Muscle Shoals Middle School, 100 Trojan Drive, Muscle Shoals. 256-320-7490
• Legacy Spring Market: 4/29/2023, 9:00am, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. $3 Admission, Children 12 and under free. 256-366-8623
•Smoke on the Water BBQ contest: 4/29/2023, 9:00am, McFarland Park, James M. Spain Drive, Florence. $5 per person; $20 maximum for family.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Florence City Cemetery Walk: 04/29/2023, 10:00am, 705 E. College St., Florence. Led by Harry Wallace.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Bike Rodeo: 4/29/2023, 11:00am, Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, U.S. 72, Tuscumbia.
• Gallery talk, closing reception: 4/29/2023, 2:00pm, Tennessee Valley Art Association, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. $5 for adults; $3 for students; free for members.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Queens: 4/29/2023, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Thrasher Sound, LLC Snack & Listen: 4/29/2023, 5:30pm, Belle Mont Mansion 1569 Cook Lane Tuscumbia.
Sunday
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Queens: 4/30/2023, 12:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Monday
• Senior Meals: 5/1/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Mental Health Fair: 5/1/2023, 11:30am, Northwest Shoals Community College, George Wallace Boulevard, Muscle Shoals.
Tuesday
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals: 5/2/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 5/2/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Mental Health Forum: 5/2/2023, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 5/2/2023, 6:00pm, Shoals Model Railroaders, 206 W. Fifth St,, Tuscumbia. 256-800-8147
Wednesday
• Senior Meals: 5/3/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Gospel in the Park: 5/3/2023, 5:00pm, Willie Green Park, 609 S. East St., Tuscumbia.
Thursday
• Senior Meals: 5/4/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Family Fun Fair: 5/4/2023, 3:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-766-6223
• University of North Alabama Softball vs UT-Martin: 5/4/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Charity Bowl: 5/4/2023, 5:00pm, Lauderdale Lanes, Florence Boulevard, Florence. 256-810-2562
• East Coast, West Coast dance lesson: 5/4/2023, 5:30pm, Roya lAvenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Outdoor Book Club: 5/4/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 5/4/2023, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery Tribute : 5/4/2023, 7:00pm, RitzTheatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: TennesseeValleyArts.org
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 5/4/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
Friday
• May Friendship Day: 5/5/2023, 10:00am, North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Willis Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 5/5/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs North Florida: 5/5/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Saturday
• Legacy Car Show: 5/6/2023, 9:00am, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. Free to attend, $25 to register a car. 256-856-4816
• "A Mental Health Conversation on Grief": 5/6/2023, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-359-6471
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs North Florida: 5/6/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Book Launch Party: Ava the Almost Dachshund: 5/6/2023, 3:00pm, Coldwater Coffee & Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St, Tuscumbia.
• Star Wars: A New Hope: 5/6/2023, 7:00pm, Norton Auditorium, North Pine Street, Florence.
• Paul Thorn: 5/6/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.