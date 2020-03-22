Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, some of these events may have been altered.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/23/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call between 8-10 a.m. to pick between 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6668, 256-760-6420
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 3/23/2020, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 3/23/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/23/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 3/23/2020, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
Tuesday
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call between 8-10 a.m. to pick between 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6668, 256-760-6420
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 3/24/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 3/24/2020, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/24/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/24/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 3/24/2020, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/24/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• Central Civitan: 3/24/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 3/25/2020, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call between 8-10 a.m. to pick between 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6668, 256-760-6420
Thursday
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call between 8-10 a.m. to pick between 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6668, 256-760-6420
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 3/26/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 3/26/2020, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 3/26/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/26/2020, 12:00pm, Shoals Hospital, 201 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 3/26/2020, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 3/26/2020, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 3/26/2020, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Shefield Lodge #503 F&AM meeting: 3/26/2020, Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave, Sheffield.
Friday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/27/2020, 9:00am, Shoals Area Association of Realtors, BAM Parking lot, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call between 8-10 a.m. to pick between 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6668, 256-760-6420
• Bean Day: 3/27/2020, 11:00am, Shoals Elk Lodge 2860, 408 N. Nashville St., Sheffield.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 3/27/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 3/28/2020, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 3/28/2020, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/28/2020, 11:00am, H&R Block, 161 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
