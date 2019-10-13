Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/13/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Monday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/14/2019, 6:00am, North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Cloverdale Quilters: 10/14/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/14/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 10/14/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Rotary Club of Florence: 10/14/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10 lunch/meeting: 10/14/2019, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 10/14/2019, 4:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 10/14/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 10/14/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
Tuesday
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/15/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/15/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/15/2019, 1:00pm, North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• 1-hour free bowling: 10/15/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• The Board of Directors for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Inc. meeting: 10/15/2019, 5:30pm, 43 Grill Restaurant, 15110 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Deshler Clas of 1960 meeting: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, 306 Barbecue, 322 N. Court St., Florence.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 10/15/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 10/15/2019, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 10/15/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 10/16/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Quilts of Valor meeting: 10/16/2019, 10:00am, Ken's Sewing Center, 912 Second St., Muscle Shoals. 256-483-2480
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 10/16/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 10/17/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 10/17/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/17/2019, 11:00am, Security Finance, 2085 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 10/17/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 10/17/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• American Association of University Women October meeting: 10/17/2019, 5:00pm, The McKinney Center, corner of College and Seminary streets, Florence.
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 10/17/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 10/17/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 10/17/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 10/17/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 10/17/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 10/17/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 10/17/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/17/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 10/18/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/18/2019, 10:30am, TimesDaily, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 10/18/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 10/19/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/19/2019, 7:30am, MidGard Self Storage, 2708 W. Mall Drive, Florence.
• A Cosmology of Monsters by Shaun Hamill book talk and signing: 10/19/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/19/2019, 1:00pm, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
Sunday
• Homecoming Celebration: 10/20/2019, 10:30am, Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 13575 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/20/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/20/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Neighborhood Watch: 10/20/2019, 2:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.