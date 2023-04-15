Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Spring Fling Car Show: 4/15/2023, Lexington High School, 101 School St., Lexington.
• The Village School Foundation Volunteer Day: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, The Village School Foundation, 200 Chickamauga St., Sheffield.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Florence Walking tour: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, UNA Campus: Tour begins at the Harrison-Plaza Fountain near the lion habitat at 10:00 am.
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/15/2023, 10:00pm, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Quilts by the River: 4/15/2023, 10:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 4/15/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Christian Davis Music: 4/15/2023, 6:00pm, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E 19thAve, Sheffield.
• Jonathan Wilburn: 4/15/2023, 6:00pm, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave, Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs North Florida: 4/15/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Sunday
• Spring Revival: 4/16/2023, 10:45am, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/16/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs North Florida: 4/16/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Monday
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/17/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/17/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Zumba Class: 4/17/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 4/17/2023, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-710-7097
• Spring Revival: 4/17/2023, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Anime Club: 4/17/2023, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
Tuesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/18/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/18/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/18/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Community Bible study: 4/18/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/18/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/18/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Adult DnD: 4/18/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• BYOB Book Club: 4/18/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Belmont: 4/18/2023, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Spring Revival: 4/18/2023, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Wednesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/19/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/19/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/19/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Health Fair: 4/19/2023, 9:00am, Shoals Community Clinic, 309-BHandyHomes, Florence. Call for appointment. 256-760-4713, 256-760-4713
• ABCs Under the Trees: 4/19/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/19/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Y'all : An Evening for Eddie Hinton: 4/19/2023, 6:30pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533
• Spring Series with special guest: 4/19/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence. Guest speaker Travis Harmon, Collinwood, Tennessee.
• Spring Revival: 4/19/2023, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Thursday
Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/20/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/20/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/20/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 4/20/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Facebook Photos: 4/20/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Covered dish lunch and program: 4/20/2023, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Zip City. Please bring a covered dish.
• Senior Meals: 4/20/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/20/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Pin & Paint: 4/20/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• East Coast, West Coast dance lesson: 4/20/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Adult Book Club: 4/20/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 4/20/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
• Spring Revival: 4/20/2023, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club (MSARC): 4/20/2023, , Colbert County EMA, 120 W. Fifth St. in the annex basement, Tuscumbia.
Friday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/21/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/21/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/21/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Shoals Artist Guild meeting: 4/21/2023, 10:00am, Southall-Moore House(next to Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts), 217 E Tuscaloosa St, Florence. 256-710-6854
• Babies Love the Library: 4/21/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/21/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Deshler Class of 1960 Lunch: 4/21/2023, 11:30am, Too Fat Sisters, 1606 Highway 72, Tuscumbia.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/21/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Tom Pallardy and the OMG Band: 4/21/2023, 7:00pm, The BARge, Bay Village Drive, Athens.
• Spring Revival: 4/21/2023, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Church of God, 1700 Firestone Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Muscle Shoals documentary filming: 4/21/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Saturday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Free Walking Tour: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, North Court & Seminary Streets: Tour begins at Rogers Hall, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/22/2023, 10:00pm, Coldwater Coffeea nd Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Saturday Stories: 4/22/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Birthday Bash: 4/22/2023, 2:00pm, City Hall, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/22/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
