Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/18/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/18/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 8/19/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 8/19/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/19/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 8/19/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/19/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/19/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 8/19/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Democratic Club: 8/19/2019, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 8/19/2019, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 8/19/2019, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/19/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/20/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/20/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/20/2019, 11:00am, Lexington Public Library, 11075 Highway 101, Lexington.
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 8/20/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/20/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/20/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• 1-hour free bowling: 8/20/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Deshler Class of 1960: 8/20/2019, 5:00pm, Vertillo's Pizza, 312 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Book talk/signing: A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost by Frye Gaillard: 8/20/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 8/20/2019, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 8/20/2019, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/20/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 8/21/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/21/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 8/21/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/21/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/22/2019, 7:00am, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• YMCA of the Shoals annual benefit Golf tournament: 8/22/2019, 8:00am, Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen. Contact 256-246-9622 to register
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/22/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/22/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Get Dirty at the Library: 8/22/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/22/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/22/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 8/22/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/22/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Friday
• Hot lunches: 8/23/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/23/2019, 11:00am, VFW Hall, 419 N. Raleigh Ave., Sheffield.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/23/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/23/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 8/24/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Zip City Community Center breakfast: 8/24/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/24/2019, 1:00pm, Underwood Petersville Volunteer Fire Department, 4661 Highway 157, Florence.
• Paint The Shoals Purple 5K/1 Mile fun run & color run across Wilson Dam: 8/24/2019, 8:00pm, Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Pl, Florence. 5K $20 & day of registration $25 1 Mile $10 & $15 day of (256) 980-3441
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/24/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/25/2019, 7:30am, St. Michael's Catholic Church, 2781 County Road 30, Florence.
• Shoals Archaeological Stewardship: 8/25/2019, 2:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence. Free.
• Registration for Volleyball grades 4th-6th: 8/25/2019, the Recreation Center, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. Includes a shirt. 256-386-5615
