Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 5/31/2020, 11:00am, Dollar Tree, 1401 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia.
Monday
• Hot lunches: 6/1/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Tuesday
• Hot lunches: 6/2/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Wednesday
• Hot lunches: 6/3/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Thursday
• Hot lunches: 6/4/2020, 11:00am, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
• Samaritan House Clothes Giveaway: 6/4/2020, 9:00am, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Friday
• Samaritan House Clothes Giveaway: 6/5/2020, 9:00am, Highland Park Church of Christ, 600 Geneva Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 6/5/2020, 11:00am, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
