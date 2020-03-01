Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/2/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/2/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/2/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/2/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/2/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/2/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/2/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Tuesday
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/3/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/3/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 3/3/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Hot lunches: 3/3/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/3/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/3/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 3/3/2020, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/3/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• Central Community Center business meeting: 3/3/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 3/3/2020, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/3/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 3/4/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 3/4/2020, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-762-1846
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/4/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/4/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. 256-483-2894
• Hot lunches: 3/4/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 3/4/2020, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/4/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/5/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/5/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/5/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Shoals Civic League: 3/5/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 3/5/2020, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 3/5/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 3/5/2020, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 3/5/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 3/5/2020, 6:30pm, Colbert County Health Depart., Jackson Highway, Sheffield. 256-412-0447
• Shoals Audubon Society: 3/5/2020, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/5/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Friday
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 3/6/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/6/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Hot lunches: 3/6/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 3/6/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 3/6/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 3/7/2020, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 3/7/2020, 9:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Flag Day celebration: 3/7/2020, 10:00am, Sloss Lake Park, Russellville.
