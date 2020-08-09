Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/9/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/91/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
Monday
• Hot lunches: 8/10/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/10/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/10/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
Tuesday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/11/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 8/11/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/11/2020, 2:00pm, Mangas Tool and Die, 2721 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Wednesday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/12/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/12/2020, 10:00am, Walgreens, 1801 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 8/12/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/12/2020, 5:30pm, First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights, 6000 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia.
Thursday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/13/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/13/2020, 10:00am, Southeastern Extrusion and Tool Inc., 510 Staples Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/13/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Friday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/14/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/14/2020, 9:00am, Easter Seals Rehabilitation, 1615 Trojan Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 8/14/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/14/2020, 2:00pm, Walmart, 517 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Truck and Tractor Pull: 8/14/2020, 7:00pm, Lexington Motorsports Park, 123 McQuire Lane, Lexington.
Saturday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/15/2020, 12:00pm, Big Star, 314 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• Truck and Tractor Pull: 8/15/2020, 7:00pm, Lexington Motorsports Park, 123 McQuire Lane, Lexington.
Sunday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/16/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/16/2020, 10:30pm, North Highlands Church of Christ fellowship hall, 2101 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
