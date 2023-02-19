Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/19/2023, 8:00am, Highland Park Baptist Church, Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Milwaukee: 2/19/2023, 12:00pm, University o North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Clay to Bronze: 2/19/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
Monday
• Clay to Bronze: 2/20/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/20/2023, 10:00am, Applied Chemical Technology, Helton Drive, Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/20/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Swamp John's Dinner: 2/20/2023, 4:00pm, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington. Cost: $14 per plate.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 2/20/2023, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-710-7097
Tuesday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/21/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/21/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Community Bible study: 2/21/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• NW-SCC Military & Veterans College & Career Workshop: 2/21/2023, 10:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-331-8062
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 2/21/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Impact America Tax Site: 2/21/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925
• Senior Meals: 2/21/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Author Tamara Moody visits: 2/21/2023, 3:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult DnD: 2/21/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Game On: 2/21/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Wednesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/22/2023, 7:30am, Deshler High School, North Commons Street, Tuscumbia.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/22/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/22/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• ABCs Under the Trees: 2/22/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/22/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club: 2/22/2023, 12:00pm, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Legislative Luncheon 2023: 2/22/2023, 12:00pm, The Singing River Room at the Marriot Shoals Conference Center., 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• How to Deal: School Age Parenting and Mental Health: 2/22/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Kennesaw State: 2/22/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Thursday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/23/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/23/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Terrific 2s: 2/23/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Basic Email: 2/23/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/23/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Genealogy Class Week 4: Digital Archives: 2/23/2023, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564, 256-764-6565
• Preventing Type 2 Diabetes: 2/23/2023, 1:00pm, King Room, Sheffield Public Library, Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield. Presented by Holden Grime, R.N.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 2/23/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult Game Night: 2/23/2023, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs Jacksonville: 2/23/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• "Boeing Boeing": 2/23/2023, 7:00pm, George S. Lindsey Theatre, East Irving Street, Florence. $15 adults, $5 students
• Enriched Life DiscussionGroup: 2/23/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events. 305-968-1257
• Taylor Grace Music: 2/23/2023, 7:30pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Hunt a Killer: 2/23/2023, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/24/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee ValleyMuseumofArt, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/24/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Babies Love the Library: 2/24/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/24/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ribbon Cutting — Burnley Spine & Sport Chiropractic: 2/24/2023, 12:00pm, 501 E. Dr. Hicks Blvd Suite A, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Miami (OH): 2/24/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Florence Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 2/24/2023, 4:15pm, Saint Joseph Regional Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence. $15 adults, $5 children age 4-6
• University of North Alabama Men's Basketball vs Jacksonville State: 2/24/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• "Boeing Boeing": 2/24/2023, 7:00pm, George S. Lindsey Theatre, East Irving Street, Florence. $15 adults, $5 students
• "Dreamgirls" screening: 2/24/2023, 7:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $10
Saturday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/25/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/25/2023, 10:00am, BAM, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Using Value Line for Investing: 2/25/2023, 10:15am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925
• Saturday Stories: 2/25/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• 2023 Riverhill School Chili Cook-Off: 2/25/2023, 2:00pm, Singin' River Brewing, 526 E. College St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Miami (OH): 2/25/2023, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Basketball vs North Florida: 2/25/2023, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Movie Premiere of The Fatherless Epidemic: 2/25/2023, 6:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. 713-248-0634
• "Boeing Boeing": 2/25/2023, 7:00pm, George S. Lindsey Theatre, East Irving Street, Florence. $15 adults, $5 students
• Act of Congress: 2/25/2023, 7:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield.
• The Pollies, "Where The Lies Begin," 10 Year Anniversary: 2/25/2023, 7:30pm, Lava Room, 116 W Mobile St, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/26/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Clay to Bronze: 2/26/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Miami (OH): 2/26/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Singing: 2/26/2023, 5:00pm, Oakdale Baptist Church, 1215 E. Reeder St., Florence.
• "Boeing Boeing": 2/26/2023, 2:00pm, George S. Lindsey Theatre, East Irving Street, Florence. $15 adults, $5 students
