Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation meeting: 2/16/2020, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch: 2/16/2020, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, Chisholm Road, Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 2/17/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 2/17/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/17/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/17/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 2/17/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/17/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 2/17/2020, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 2/17/2020, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 2/17/2020, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/17/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Tuesday
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/18/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/18/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/18/2020, 10:30am, University of North Alabama, Commons Parking Lot, UNA Campus, Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/18/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• The Board of Directors for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Inc. meeting: 2/18/2020, 5:30pm, office, 745 Thompson St., Florence.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 2/18/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Black History Presents: A History of Voting from Reconstruction to Present: 2/18/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 2/18/2020, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 2/18/2020, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/18/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 2/19/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/19/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/19/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/19/2020, 10:00am, Terrace Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, 390 Underwood Road, Russellville.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/19/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Thursday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/20/2020, 8:30am, Wilson High School, 7601 Alabama 17, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/20/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/20/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/20/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 2/20/2020, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 2/20/2020, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 2/20/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• The American Association of University Women: 2/20/2020, 5:00pm, McKinney Center, downtown Florence, Florence.
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 2/20/2020, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 2/20/2020, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 2/20/2020, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/20/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Voter Restoration with the Alabama Voting Rights Diversity Alliance: 2/20/2020, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Friday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Senators Coach, 160 Jeremy Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary meeting: 2/21/2020, 9:00am, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 2/21/2020, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/21/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/21/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/21/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 2/22/2020, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 2/22/2020, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/22/2020, 11:00am, Lowe's, 130 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/23/2020, 10:00am, First Southern Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals, 3806 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
