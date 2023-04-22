Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Florence Walks: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, North Court and Seminary streets, begins at Rogers Hall, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence. Led by Billy Warren.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/22/2023, 10:00am, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Saturday Stories: 4/22/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Muscle Shoals Birthday Bash: 4/22/2023, 2:00pm, City Hall, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/22/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Songs of Praise: 4/22/2023, 4:00pm, Multipurpose Center, 601 N. Commons St., Tuscumbia.
Sunday
• Anniversary and Homecoming: 4/23/2023, 9:30am, Grace Bible Church of the Shoals, 4660 Chisholm Road, Florence. 256-483-9246
• 156th Church Anniversary: 4/23/2023, 11:00am, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1806 Poplar St., Muscle Shoals.
• Car Show: 4/23/2023, 12:00pm, Spring Park, Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/23/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• University of NorthAlabama Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/23/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Community of Unity with Big Daddy Weave: 4/23/2023, 5:00pm, Muscle Shoals City Hall, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• Muscle Shoals Birthday Tribute: 4/23/2023, 7:00pm, Champy's, 120 W.E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
Monday
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/24/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/24/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Dungeons &Dragons: 4/24/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Zumba Class: 4/24/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 N. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
Tuesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/25/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/25/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/25/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Community Bible study: 4/25/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/25/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/25/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Adult DnD: 4/25/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Dungeons & Dragons: 4/25/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Disabled American Veterans: 4/25/2023, 6:00pm, Building, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. 256-381-8229
Wednesday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/26/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/26/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/26/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• ABCs Underthe Trees: 4/26/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/26/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• How to Deal: School Age Parenting and Mental Health: 4/26/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Spring Series with special guest: 4/26/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence. Speaker: Ricky Berger on "Prayer Still Works."
Thursday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/27/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/27/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/27/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 4/27/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/27/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 4/27/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult Game Night: 4/27/2023, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-764-6564
• UNAfied 2023: 4/27/2023, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• East Coast, West Coast dance lesson: 4/27/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 4/27/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
• Tinsley Ellis to Make A Rare Live Acoustic Performance in Florence: 4/27/2023, 7:00pm, The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence. 727-308-8156
Saturday
• Plant Sale: 4/28/2023, 8:00am, Farmers Market, 451 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/28/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/28/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/28/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Women's Health Fair: 4/28/2023, 9:00am, Shoals Community Clinic, 309-B Handy Homes, Florence. Call for appointment. 256-760-4713 256-760-4713
• Babies Love the Library: 4/28/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 4/28/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Carver Commodore: 4/28/2023, 7:00pm, Singin' River Brewing, 526 E. College St, Florence.
• Taylor Hunnicutt & B.B. Palmer: 4/28/2023, 8:00pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
Saturday
• Plant Sale: 4/29/2023, 8:00am, Farmers Market, 451 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Swampers 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run: 4/29/2023, 8:00am, Muscle Shoals Middle School, 100 Trojan Drive, Muscle Shoals. 256-320-7490
• Legacy Spring Market: 4/29/2023, 9:00am, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. $3 admission, children 12 and younger free. 256-366-8623
• Smoke on the Water BBQ contest: 4/29/2023, 9:00am, McFarland Park, James M. Spain Drive, Florence. $5 per person; $20 maximum for family.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Paintings by Yuri Ozaki and Stacie Thomas: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Free Florence City Cemetery Walk: 04/29/2023, 10:00am, 705 E. College St., Florence. Led by Harry Wallace.
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/29/2023, 10:00am, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Bike Rodeo: 4/29/2023, 11:00am, Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, U.S. 72, Tuscumbia.
• Gallery talk, closing reception: 4/29/2023, 2:00pm, Tennessee Valley Art Association, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. $5 for adults; $3 for students; free for members.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Queens: 4/29/2023, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
