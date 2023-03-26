Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 3/26/2023, 10:00am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533 256-383-0533
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/26/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs FGCU: 3/26/2023, 12:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/26/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Central Arkansas: 3/26/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 3/26/2023, 2:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533 256-383-0533
• "The Mousetrap": 3/26/2023, 2:00pm, Cypress Moon Studios, Cypress Moon Theater, 1000 Alabama Ave., Sheffield. Tickets: $15. Call 256-335-6961 for tickets.
• March Madness concert: 3/26/2023, 3:00pm, First Baptist Church, 218 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Spring Revival: 3/26/2023, 5:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
Monday
• Free Fishing Day: 3/27/2023, 6:30am, Deibert Park, Darby Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/27/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/27/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/27/2023, 12:00pm, Wilson Dam Clinic, Wilson Dam Road, Tuscumbia.
• Community Meeting: 3/27/2023, 5:30pm, Rogers Chapel Methodist Church, Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Spring Revival: 3/27/2023, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/28/2023, 6:00am, Constellium, Second Street, Muscle Shoals.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 3/28/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/28/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Community Bible study: 3/28/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/28/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/28/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Alabama A&M: 3/28/2023, 12:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Starch in Their Petticoats: 3/28/2023, 2:00pm, Sheffield Public Library, 316 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Adult DnD: 3/28/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• "Walk The Line": 3/28/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence. Tickets: $5.
• Spring Revival: 3/28/2023, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
Wednesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/29/2023, 6:00am, Constellium, Second Street, Muscle Shoals.
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 3/29/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/29/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• ABCs Under the Trees: 3/29/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/29/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ribbon Cutting - Side Lines, Inc.: 3/29/2023, 4:00pm, 1605 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Bible study of covenants: 3/29/2023, 6:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Spring Series with special guest: 3/29/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence.
• Spring Revival: 3/29/2023, 7:00pm, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Bethlehem Road, Russellville.
Thursday
• Free Fishing Day: 3/30/2023, 6:30am, Deibert Park, Darby Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 3/30/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/30/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Terrific 2s: 3/30/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/30/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/30/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 3/30/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events, 305-968-1257
Friday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 3/31/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 3/31/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/31/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Babies Love the Library: 3/31/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/31/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Taylor Grace Music: 3/31/2023, 6:00pm, 306 Barbecue, 322 N. Court St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Kennesaw State: 3/31/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Kennesaw State: 3/31/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Saturday
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20thCentury: 4/1/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 4/1/2023, 10:00am, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533 256-383-0533
• Free Sheffield Walks: 4/1/2023, 10:00am, Sheffield City Hall, 600 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-0783
• Sports Card and Comic Show: 4/1/2023, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Saturday Stories: 4/1/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Auditions ("Into the Woods"): 4/1/2023, 2:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Must register for audition time. 256-383-0533 256-383-0533
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Tennessee State: 4/1/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Doctors, Lawyers and Such: 4/1/2023, 7:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $15.
• Paint the Town at Picket: 4/1/2023, 7:00pm, Pickett Place, 438 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Free Tuscumbia Walks: 4/1/2023, 10:00pm, Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, 601 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0783
• Special Event SSO Yoga: 4/1/2023, Turtle Point Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/1/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs North Florida: 4/1/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Sunday
• Sports Card and Comic Show: 4/2/2023, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Artistic Renderings of Youth: 4/2/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Eastern Kentucky: 4/2/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs North Florida: 4/2/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.