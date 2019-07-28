Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• W.C. Handy Museum open: 7/28/2019, 9:00am, W.C. Handy Museum, 620 W. College St., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/29/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/29/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/29/2019, 10:00am, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation, 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/29/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/29/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/29/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/29/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/30/2019, 6:00am, North American Lighting, Inc., 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/30/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 7/30/2019, 11:30am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/30/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/30/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 7/30/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 7/30/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/30/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/30/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 7/31/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 7/31/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Hot lunches: 7/31/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/31/2019, 1:00pm, North American Lighting, Inc., 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/31/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/1/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/1/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/1/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 8/1/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 8/1/2019, 6:00pm,
• Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 8/1/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 8/1/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/1/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Hot lunches: 8/2/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/2/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/2/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S 43, Russellville.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 8/3/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• BABYPALOOZA BABY & MATERNITY EXPO: 8/3/2019, 10:00am, Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, 10 Hightower Pl., Florence. 205-440-2229
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/3/2019, 1:00pm, Martin's Family Clothing, 550 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/4/2019, 1:00pm, Dollar General, 8688 Main St., Leighton.
