Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Due to coronavirus fears, some of these events may have been altered.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/30/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/30/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/30/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/30/2020, 12:00pm, Cricket Wireless, 2010 Woodward Ave. #A, Muscle Shoals.
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/31/2020, 11:00am, Frank Dean State Farm, 2001 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 3/31/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/31/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
Wednesday
• Hot lunches: 4/1/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 4/2/2020, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 4/2/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• Shoals Civic League: 4/2/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 4/2/2020, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 4/2/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Shoals Audubon Society: 4/2/2020, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 4/2/2020, 7:00pm, Colbert County Health Depart., Jackson Highway, Sheffield. 256-412-0447
Friday
• Hot lunches: 4/3/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.