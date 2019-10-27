Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/27/2019, 12:00pm, Bellamy Apartments, 150 Bellamy Place, Florence.
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/27/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 10/28/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/28/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 10/28/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place,Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 10/28/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Knights of Pythias Monte Bello Lodge No. 10: 10/28/2019, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/28/2019, 1:00pm, Chad's Payless Pharmacy, 501 W. College Street, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 10/28/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 10/28/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/29/2019, 9:00am, Colbert County Health Department, 1000 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/29/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/29/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 10/29/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/29/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/29/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
Wednesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/30/2019, 7:30am, Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/30/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 10/30/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 10/30/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/31/2019, 7:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 10/31/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 10/31/2019, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 10/31/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/31/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 10/31/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/1/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 11/2/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Mutts Meows and Mums Pet Adoption Day: 11/2/2019, 10:00am, BBVA Bank, 210 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence. 256-767-8818 ext 0
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/2/2019, 1:00pm, Foodland, 16143 U.S. 72 W, Rogersville.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/3/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Annual Thanksgiving Lunch: 11/3/2019, 11:00am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Zip City. $11 adults, $5 children under 10
