Week ahead

Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/4/2019, 1:00pm, Dollar General, 8688 Main St., Leighton.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 8/5/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 8/5/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 8/5/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/5/2019, 11:00am, Rogersville Eye Clinic, 10635 U.S. 72, Rogersville.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 8/5/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/5/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 8/5/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/6/2019, 6:00am, Constellium, 4805 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/6/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 8/6/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-577-8355
• Hot lunches: 8/6/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 8/6/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 8/6/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Celebrate Recovery: 8/6/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowhip supper: 8/6/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 8/6/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 8/6/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 8/6/2019, 7:00pm, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/7/2019, 6:00am, Constellium – Element 13, 1009 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals.
• The NW AL Chapter #2 of the Korean War Veterans Association meeting: 8/7/2019, 8:00am, Hampton Inn & Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence. Come earlier and enjoy a free breakfast in the dining area.
• Joints in Motion: 8/7/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 8/7/2019, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-757-3852
• Hot lunches: 8/7/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 8/7/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-0968
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 8/7/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 8/8/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 8/8/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/8/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Medical Center – Cloyd Campus, 2111 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 8/8/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 8/8/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 8/8/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 8/8/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 8/8/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/8/2019, BooksAMillion, 318 Cox Creek Blvd., Florence.
Friday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 8/9/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Hot lunches: 8/9/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 8/9/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/9/2019, 5:00pm, Killen Founders Day, Killen Park, Killen.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 8/9/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 8/10/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• The Way We Were: Historical Demonstrations, Exhibits, and Portrayals: 8/10/2019, 10:00am, Russellville Canteen, 217 Wahsington Ave., Russellville.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 8/10/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• Second Saturdays: 8/10/2019, 5:00pm, Downtown Tuscumbia, building, Tuscumbia.
