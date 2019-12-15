Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Thursday's meetings could be altered because of the holidays.
Today
• Neighborhood Watch: 12/15/2019, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/15/2019, 2:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 12/16/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/16/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/16/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 12/16/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 12/16/2019, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• Grief support meeting: 12/16/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 12/16/2019, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 12/16/2019, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
Tuesday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/17/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• The Board of Directors for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Inc. meeting: 12/17/2019, 11:00am, Logan's Restaurant, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 12/17/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/17/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/17/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/17/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/17/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/17/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 12/17/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 12/17/2019, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 12/17/2019, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 12/18/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/18/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 12/18/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 12/19/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
Thursday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/19/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 12/19/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 12/19/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish
• Shoals Civic League: 12/19/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 12/19/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Pope's Tavern Speaker Series: Lee Freeman: “A House Divided: The Civil War Comes to Lauderdale County”: 12/19/2019, 6:00pm, Pope's Tavern, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 12/19/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 12/19/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Johnny Collier and The Misbehaviators: 12/19/2019, 7:00pm, El Patron Restaurant and Bar, 17751 Highway 72, Rogersville.
Friday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/20/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/20/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 12/21/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Young Learner Series: 12/21/2019, 10:00am, Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Johnny Collier (acoustic): 12/21/2019, 4:00pm, 71 Auction House, 10176 HIghway 72, Rogersville.
