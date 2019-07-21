Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/21/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 Hwy. 43, Russellville.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch meeting: 7/21/2019, Zip CityCommunityCenter, 10617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/22/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/22/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/22/2019, 10:00am, 1st Cash Express, 1587 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/22/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 7/22/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/22/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/22/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/22/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 7/22/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
Tuesday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/23/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/23/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, 1109 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 7/23/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 7/23/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 7/23/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/23/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/23/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hourfree bowling: 7/23/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/23/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Shoals Educational meeting: 7/23/2019, , NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St. Suite AS, Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 7/24/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/24/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/24/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/25/2019, 7:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/25/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 7/25/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 7/25/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 7/25/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 7/25/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 7/25/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• American LegionFlorence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 7/25/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 7/25/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
Friday
• Hot lunches: 7/26/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/26/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/26/2019, , W.C. Handy Festival – Riverside Jazz, McFarland Park, Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 7/27/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 7/27/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth blood drive: 7/27/2019, 12:00pm, Sky Zone, 250 Mangum St., Florence.
