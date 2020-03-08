Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/8/2020, 7:30am, St. Michael's Catholic Church, 2781 Lauderdale 30, Florence.
Monday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/9/2020, 7:30am, Lexington High School, 101 School St., Lexington.
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/9/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/9/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 3/9/2020, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Shoals Chapter of ARSEA/APEAL: 3/9/2020, 10:00am, City Hall Council Chambers, 2010 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Speaker will be Andrew Sorrell.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/9/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/9/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 3/9/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/9/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 3/9/2020, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 3/9/2020, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/10/2020, 7:30am, Department of Transportation, 295 Alabama 20E, Tuscumbia.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/10/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Party with a Purpose: 3/10/2020, 10:00am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 3/10/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/10/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/10/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• Swamp John's Dinner: 3/10/2020, 4:00pm, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 3/10/2020, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/10/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• Deshler Class of 1960: 3/10/2020, 6:00pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 3/10/2020, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 3/10/2020, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/11/2020, 7:30am, Central High School, 3000 Lauderdale 200, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/11/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/11/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. 256-483-2894
• TVA Retirees Association meeting: 3/11/2020, 10:00am, Listerhill Credit Union, 4790 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 3/11/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/11/2020, Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Thursday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/12/2020, 8:00am, Hatton High School, 6906 Alabama 157, Town Creek.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/12/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/12/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/12/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Shoals Civic League: 3/12/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 3/12/2020, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 3/12/2020, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-702-9674
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 3/12/2020, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM meeting: 3/12/2020, Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave, Sheffield.
Friday
• Florence Kiwanis 69th Annual Pancake Days: 3/13/2020, 6:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. $8 advance, $9 door, $7 groups 10+, $5 children under 12
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/13/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 3/13/2020, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Hot lunches: 3/13/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/13/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 3/13/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/13/2020, Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Saturday
• Florence Kiwanis 69th Annual Pancake Days: 3/14/2020, 6:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. $8 advance, $9 door, $7 groups 10+, $5 children under 12
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 3/14/2020, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/14/2020, 6:30am, Kiwanis Pancake Day at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 E. Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Hunter education course: 3/14/2020, 8:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 Alabama 157, Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 3/14/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/14/2020, 3:00pm, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 419 N. Raleigh St., Sheffield.
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/14/2020, Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/15/2020, 8:00am, Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, 1207 Sherrod Ave., Florence.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch: 3/15/2020, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/15/2020, , Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
