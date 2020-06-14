Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Underwood-Petersville Neighborhood Watch: 6/14/2020, 2:00pm, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence.
Monday
• Hot lunches: 6/15/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Tuesday
• Hot lunches: 6/16/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Wednesday
• Hot lunches: 6/17/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 6/17/2020, 10:30am, TimesDaily, College Street, Florence.
Thursday
• Hot lunches: 6/18/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Friday
• Hot lunches: 6/19/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.