Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• Book sale: 1/19/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Out of Town travel series: 1/19/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• SHOALS ARCHAEOLOGICAL STEWARDSHIP: Jan Simek: Rock Art in North Alabama: 1/19/2020, 2:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Neighborhood watch: 1/19/2020, Zip City Community Center, 10617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 1/20/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 1/20/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Book sale: 1/20/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ralph Leftwich Chapter, Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century meeting: 1/20/2020, 10:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• Rotary Club of Florence: 1/20/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 1/20/2020, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 1/20/2020, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 1/20/2020, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
Tuesday
• Book sale: 1/21/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 1/21/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Alzheimer's support group: 1/21/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library boardroom, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 1/21/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 1/21/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 1/21/2020, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 1/21/2020, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 1/22/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Book sale: 1/22/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Thursday
• Book sale: 1/23/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 1/23/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 1/23/2020, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 1/23/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
Friday
• Book sale: 1/24/2020, 9:00am, next to Killen Public Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway.
• Book sale: 1/24/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/24/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 1/25/2020, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Breakfast: 1/25/2020, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Book sale: 1/25/2020, 9:00am, next to Killen Public Library, J.C. Mauldin Highway.
• Book sale: 1/25/2020, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Zip City Community Center breakfast: 1/25/2020, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
Sunday
• Book sale: 1/26/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Out of Town travel series: 1/26/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.