Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Legacy Car Show: 5/6/2023, 9:00am, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. Free to attend, $25 to register a car. 256.856.4816
• 2023 Shoals Kidney Walk & Celebration: 5/6/2023, 9:30am, River Heritage Park, 15 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Walking Tour: 5/6/2023, 10:00am, Forks of Cypress, Jackson Road, Florence.
• Recall LaGrange: 5/6/2023, 10:00am, LaGrange College Site, 1491 LaGrange College Road, Leighton. Admission is free; donations accepted. 256-383-0783
• Zoe Burdett LIVE: 5/6/2023, 11:00am to 3:00pm, Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, 595 Highway 62 W. Tuscumbia. Live music.
• "A Mental Health Conversation on Grief": 5/6/2023, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-359-6471
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs North Florida: 5/6/2023, 3:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Book Launch Party: Ava the Almost Dachshund: 5/6/2023, 3:00pm, Coldwater Coffee & Mercantile, 101 W. Sixth St, Tuscumbia.
• Paul Thorn: 5/6/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Sunday
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs North Florida: 5/7/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Star Wars: A New Hope: 5/7/2023, 3:00pm, Norton Auditorium, North Pine Street, Florence. 256-710-1623
• May Week Program: 5/7/2023, 3:00pm, First Missionary Baptist Church, Sterling Boulevard, Sheffield.
Monday
• Senior Meals: 5/8/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Joelton Mayfield: 5/8/2023, 8:00pm, Lava Room, 116 W Mobile St, Florence.
• This Month in the Garden: 5/9/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Tuesday
• Senior Meals: 5/9/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Lego Build: 5/9/2023, 3:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Marine Corps League Cpl. Conley Det. #1477: 5/9/2023, 6:00pm, 215 S. MontgomeryAve., Sheffield.
• Quad Cities Photography Club: 5/9/2023, 6:30pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-460-0077
Wednesday
• Senior Meals: 5/10/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs MTSU: 5/10/2023, 5:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Thursday
• Senior Meals: 5/11/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• East Coast, West Coast dance lesson: 5/11/2023, 5:30pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 420 Royal Ave., Florence. 256-760-6425
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 5/11/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events 305-968-1257
• "Willie Wonka Jr.": 5/11/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. 256-767-7070
• "Side By Side by Sondheim": 5/11/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Friday
• Celtic Fest: 5/12/2023, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Children 12 and younger free.
• Senior Meals: 5/12/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• "Willie Wonka Jr.": 5/12/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. 256-767-7070
• "Side By Side by Sondheim": 5/12/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
Saturday
• Pop-Up Market: 5/13/2023, 8:00am to 2:00pm, Coldwater Coffee and Marketplace, 101 W. Sixth St., Tuscumbia.
• Ace for CASA Golf Tournament: 5/13/2023, 8:30am, Cypress Golf and Tennis Club, 1311 E. Sixth St., Muscle Shoals.
• Touch a Truck: 5/13/2023, 10:00am, Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• World Collage Day: 5/13/2023, 10:30am to 12:30pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. Free event.
• Celtic Fest: 5/13/2023, 10:00am, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Children 12 and younger free.
• "Willie Wonka Jr.": 5/13/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence. 256-767-7070
• "Side By Side by Sondheim": 5/13/2023, 7:30pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Music at Swamper’s: 5/13/2023, 8:00pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
