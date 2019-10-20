Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/20/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/20/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Neighborhood Watch: 10/20/2019, 2:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 10/21/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/21/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 10/21/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 10/21/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• District 1 Community meeting: 10/21/2019, 6:00pm, UNA, Commons Building, Room 330, Florence.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 10/21/2019, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 10/21/2019, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/22/2019, 10:00am, Bank Independent, 1109 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 10/22/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 10/22/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 10/22/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 10/22/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 10/22/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 10/22/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 10/22/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 10/22/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 10/22/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/23/2019, 7:00am, TNT Fireworks, 4003 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 10/23/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 10/23/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/24/2019, 8:00am, Burns Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, 701 Monroe St. N.W., Russellville.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 10/24/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 10/24/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 10/24/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 10/24/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 10/24/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
Friday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/25/2019, 12:00pm, O'Reilly Auto Parts, 14101 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 10/25/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Lexington Senior Center breakfast: 10/26/2019, 6:30am, Lexington Senior Center, 100 Maguire Lane, Lexington. 256-229-8810
• Zip City Community Center breakfast: 10/26/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/26/2019, 9:30am, Alabama Renaissance Faire, Wilson Park, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 10/27/2019, 12:00pm, Bellamy Apartments, 150 Bellamy Place, Florence.
• Renaissance Faire Lecture Series: 10/27/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
