Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/23/2020, 10:00am, First Southern Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals, 3806 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 2/24/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 2/24/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/24/2020, 9:00am, Shoals Dream Center, 2950 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/24/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Hot lunches: 2/24/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/24/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 2/24/2020, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 2/24/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 2/24/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 2/24/2020, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/24/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/25/2020, 6:00am, North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/25/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Hot lunches: 2/25/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/25/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 North Main Street, Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 2/25/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Buried Truths Podcast Listening Session: 2/25/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/25/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 2/25/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 2/25/2020, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 2/25/2020, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 2/25/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. (256) 764-9322
• Central Civitan: 2/25/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/25/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 2/26/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/26/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/26/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. 256-483-2894
• Hot lunches: 2/26/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 2/26/2020, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/26/2020, , Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/26/2020, North American Lighting, 100 Counts Drive, Muscle Shoals.
Thursday
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/27/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/27/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/27/2020, 10:00am, Listerhill Credit Union, 4790 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 2/27/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/27/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 2/27/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 2/27/2020, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 2/27/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 2/27/2020, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• Buried Truths Live: Civil Rights in the Shoals: 2/27/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 2/27/2020, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 2/27/2020, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/27/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM meeting: 2/27/2020, Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave, Sheffield.
Friday
• T-Ball/Baseball and Softball registration: 2/28/2020, 9:00am, Parks and Recreation, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
• Hot lunches: 2/28/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/28/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/28/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/28/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/28/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
Saturday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/29/2020, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
