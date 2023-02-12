Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/12/2023, 10:00am, Lowe's , Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Clay to Bronze: 2/12/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Underwood-Petersville Neighborhood Watch: 2/12/2023, 2:00pm, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Mississippi Valley State: 2/12/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Monday
• Clay to Bronze: 2/13/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/13/2023, 9:00am, NWSCC Student Life, George Wallace Boulevard, Muscle Shoals.
• Senior Meals: 2/13/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Shoals Scholar Dollars Speaker Series 2023: 2/13/2023, 5:30pm, University of NorthAlabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Marine Corps League Cpl. Conley Det. #1477: 2/13/2023, 6:00pm, 215 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Cocktails & Conversations: Galentine's Day: 2/13/2023, 6:00pm, Zoom event.
• Anime Club: 2/13/2023, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Tuesday
• Stretch and Tone exercise class: 2/14/2023, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 227 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/14/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley MuseumofArt, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/14/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Community Bible study: 2/14/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• This Month in the Garden: 2/14/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 2/14/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/14/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Lego Build: 2/14/2023, 3:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult DnD: 2/14/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Palentine's Day Celebration: 2/14/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Cocktails & Conversations: Galentine's Day: 2/14/2023, 6:00pm, Zoom event.
• QuadCities Photography Club: 2/14/2023, 6:30pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-460-0077
• "The Notebook" screening: 2/14/2023, 7:00pm, Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $10
• Anti-Valentines Day Party: 2/14/2023, 9:00pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
Wednesday
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/15/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/15/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/15/2023, 10:00am, Shoals Christian School, Heathrow Drive, Florence.
• ABCs Under the Trees: 2/15/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N Wood Ave, Florence.
• Senior Meals: 2/15/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club: 2/15/2023, 12:00pm, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/16/2023, 7:00am, Darby Doors, Kendall Drive, Florence.
Thursday
• Stretch and Tone exercise class: 2/16/2023, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 227 J.C. MauldinH ighway, Killen.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/16/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum o fArt, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/16/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Terrific 2s: 2/16/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Computer Organization: 2/16/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Covered dish lunch and program: 2/16/2023, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Zip City. Please bring a covered dish.
• Senior Meals: 2/16/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Genealogy Class Week 3: Fold3 & Newspaper.com: 2/16/2023, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564, 256-764-6565
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 2/16/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• BYOB Book Club: 2/16/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult Book Club: 2/16/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Florence Camerata rehearsals: 2/16/2023, 6:30pm, UNA choral room, UNA campus, Florence. 256-810-9512
• Crafted Conversations: 2/16/2023, 7:00pm, Singin' River Brewing, 526 E. College St, Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 2/16/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events. 305-968-1257
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club (MSARC): 2/16/2023, , Colbert County EMA, 120 W. Fifth St. in the annex basement, Tuscumbia.
Friday
• Free dentistry: 2/17/2023, 7:00am, Ryerson & Associates, 1013 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/17/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Clay to Bronze: 2/17/2023, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
• Shoals Artist Guild meeting: 2/17/2023, 10:00am, Southall-Moore House(next to Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts), 217 E Tuscaloosa St, Florence. 256-710-6854
•vBabies Love the Library: 2/17/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/17/2023, 11:00am, Service One Transport, Industria Drive, Muscle Shoals.
• Senior Meals: 2/17/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Milwaukee: 2/17/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Whitetails Unlimited Banquet: 2/17/2023, 5:30pm, Clarion Inn, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield.
• Hēdonē: 2/17/2023, 8:00pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Men's Tennis vs Chattanooga: 2/17/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of NorthAlabama Women's Tennis vs Southeast Missouri State: 2/17/2023, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Saturday
• Beginner Bee Keepers Class: 2/18/2023, 8:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. $65 includes book and lunch.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/18/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Avant: Five Contemporary Voices: 2/18/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-0533
• Saturday Stories: 2/18/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Milwaukee: 2/18/2023, 2:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Songs of Praise: 2/18/2023, 3:00pm, Hawk Pride Mountain Fire Department.
• Grand Ole Opry/Tribute to the Stars: 2/18/2023, 7:00pm, St. Joseph Civic Center, 10 Park Drive, Saint Joseph. Tickets: $10 256-762-7383
• Shelby Lee Lowe: 2/18/2023, 10:00pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/19/2023, 8:00am, Highland Park Baptist Church, Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Milwaukee: 2/19/2023, 12:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Clay to Bronze: 2/19/2023, 1:00pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-760-6379
