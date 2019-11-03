Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/3/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence.
• Annual Thanksgiving Lunch: 11/3/2019, 11:00am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Zip City. $11 adults, $5 children younger than 10.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/4/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/4/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/4/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/4/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/4/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Basketball registration: 11/4/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 11/5/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-965-9023
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 11/5/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 11/5/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 11/5/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Military History Lecture Series: What Really Sunk Your Battleship: 11/5/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 11/5/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 11/5/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• UAW Ford Motor Co. Retirees/Employees Local 255 fellowship supper: 11/5/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest-Shoals Community College Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 11/5/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 11/5/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/5/2019, Bank Independent, 13566 U.S. 43, Russellville.
• Basketball registration: 11/5/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/6/2019, 7:30am, Lexington High School, 101 School St., Lexington.
• Joints in Motion: 11/6/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• UAW-Ford Retiree Chapter, business meeting: 11/6/2019, 9:00am, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Hospitality House, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals. 256-757-3852
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 11/6/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main Street, Tuscumbia. 256-381-0968
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 11/6/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/6/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 11/7/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/7/2019, 9:00am, Colbert County Courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Shoals Civic League: 11/7/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 11/7/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt Col John W Harris Jr, Camp #1833 meeting: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, Ash Avenue, Russellville. 256-324-2317
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality: An Interactive Community Screening: 11/7/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 11/7/2019, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. 256-757-2467
• Basketball registration: 11/7/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Friday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/8/2019, 9:00am, Easter Seals Rehabilitation, 1450 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 11/8/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/8/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 11/8/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 11/8/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
• Basketball registration: 11/8/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 11/9/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Florence Music Study Club: 11/9/2019, 10:00am, North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Watson's Furniture, 1678 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• Indigenous People Storytelling and Sharing Day: 11/9/2019, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 11/9/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/10/2019, Petersville Church of Christ, 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.