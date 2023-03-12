Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Pastoral Anniversary: The Rev. Joseph Marshall and Family: 3/12/2023, 11:00am, First Missionary Baptist Church, 330 Thompson St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/12/2023, 12:00pm, Buff City Soap, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Sons of the American Revolution, Shoals Chapter: 3/12/2023, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-324-2317
• Underwood-Petersville Neighborhood Watch: 3/12/2023, 2:00pm, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence.
Monday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/13/2023, 7:30am, Franklin County Courthouse, Jackson Avenue, Russellville.
• Senior Meals: 3/13/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Anime Club: 3/13/2023, , Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Tuesday
• Community Bible study: 3/14/2023, 9:30am, Parkview Baptist Church, 1404 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/14/2023, 10:00am, UNA student nursing building, UNA campus, Florence.
• This Month in the Garden: 3/14/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/14/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/14/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Deshler Class of 1960 Lunch: 3/14/2023, 11:30am, Red Lobster, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Lego Build: 3/14/2023, 3:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Adult DnD: 3/14/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Murray State: 3/14/2023, 4:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• BYOB Book Club: 3/14/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• District Community Meeting: 3/14/2023, 5:30pm, Handy Recreation Center, 1105 Beale St., Florence. Send concerns in advance, ksimmons@florenceal.org 256-349-3879
• Marine Corps League Cpl. Conley Det. #1477: 3/14/2023, 6:00pm, 215 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Softball vs Alabama: 3/14/2023, 6:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• QuadCities Photography Club: 3/14/2023, 6:30pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. 256-460-0077
• Taylor Grace Music: 3/14/2023, 7:30pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Wednesday
• ABCs Unde rthe Trees: 3/15/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/15/2023, 11:00am, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, Azalea Drive, Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/15/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Sheffield Kiwanis Club: 3/15/2023, 12:00pm, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Bible study of covenants: 3/15/2023, 6:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2001 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Spring Series with Harrison Chastain: 3/15/2023, 7:00pm, Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 Lauderdale 28, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Beach Volleyball vs UT Martin: 3/15/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Alabama A&M: 3/15/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Thursday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/16/2023, 8:00am, Lauderdale County High School, Cedar Street, Rogersville.
• Terrific 2s: 3/16/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Google Drive: 3/16/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Covered dish lunch and program: 3/16/2023, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Zip City. Please bring a covered dish.
• Senior Meals: 3/16/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ready, Set, Read, Registration Required, Class Full: 3/16/2023, 1:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Pin & Paint: 3/16/2023, 4:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• The Dirty Rain Revelers at Swamper's: 3/16/2023, 5:00pm, Swamper's Bar and Grille, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Adult Book Club: 3/16/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Music and Mystique: 3/16/2023, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Wildwood Trio concert: 3/16/2023, 7:00pm, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 300 N. Dickson St., Tuscumbia.
• Snow White: 3/16/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 3/16/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events 305-968-1257
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club (MSARC): 3/16/2023, Colbert County EMA, 120 W. Fifth St. in the annex basement, Tuscumbia.
Friday
• Pancake Day: 3/17/2023, 6:00am, Multipurpose Center, North Commons Street, Tuscumbia. $6 from club members; $8 at the door
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/17/2023, 7:30am, Sheffield High School, 19thAvenue, Sheffield.
• Shoals Artist Guild meeting: 3/17/2023, 10:00am, Southall-Moore House (next to Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts), 217 E Tuscaloosa St, Florence. 256-710-6854
• Babies Love the Library: 3/17/2023, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Senior Meals: 3/17/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Ribbon Cutting - Borland Benefield, PC: 3/17/2023, 12:00pm, 313 W. College St., , Florence.
• Stargazing at LaGrange: 3/17/2023, 6:30pm, LaGrange College Site Park, LaGrange College Road, Leighton.
• Chambless & Muse Celtic Concert: 3/17/2023, 7:00pm, Ritz Studio, 111 W. Third St., Sheffield. Tickets: $5.
• Snow White: 3/17/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Bob Goff: 3/17/2023, 7:00pm, Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival, 10 Hightower Pl, Florence.
• Bob Goff and Friends Tour: 3/17/2023, 7:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, East Florence, Florence.
• University of North Alabama Women's Tennis vs Bellarmine: 3/17/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Saturday
• Pancake Day: 3/18/2023, 7:00am, Multipurpose Center, North Commons Street, Tuscumbia. $6 from club members; $8 at the door
• Florence Citywide Cleanup: 3/18/2023, 8:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-760-6495
• Pop!: Comic Art of the 20th Century: 3/18/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/18/2023, 11:00am, Cypress Creek Indoor Range, Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• The Village School Foundation Volunteer Day: 3/18/2023, 11:00am, The Village School Foundation, 200 Chickamauga St., Sheffield.
• Saturday Stories: 3/18/2023, 11:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• St. Paddy's Day Party: 3/18/2023, 12:00pm, Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson, 595 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
• Snow White: 3/18/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• The Deltaz: 3/18/2023, 8:00pm, The Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• HANNAN: 3/18/2023, 8:00pm, For The Record, 1401 Huntsville Rd, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/19/2023, 10:00am, Walmart, Highway 43, Russellville.
• Soldiers in Hoop Skirts: 3/19/2023, 11:00am, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals, 1332 N. Pine St., Florence.
• Footprint on the Sky: 3/19/2023, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-7065
• Snow White: 3/19/2023, 2:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N Seminary St, Florence.
• Symphony of Independence: 3/19/2023, 3:00pm, Norton Auditorium, North Pine Street, Florence.
• LIGHT UP THIS CITY: 3/19/2023, 6:00pm, First Baptist Church Center Star, 6620 US-72, Killen.
