Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/15/2020, 8:00am, Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, 1207 Sherrod Ave., Florence.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch: 3/15/2020, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Lifeguard Certification Class: 3/15/2020, Sheffield Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 3/16/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/16/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/16/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• Hot lunches: 3/16/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 3/16/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/16/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence.
• Shoals Democratic Club: 3/16/2020, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 3/16/2020, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-710-7097
• Neighborhood Watch: 3/16/2020, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/17/2020, 7:30am, Deshler High School, 200 N. Commons St. E., Tuscumbia.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary: 3/17/2020, 9:00am, Salvation Army Headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/17/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Hot lunches: 3/17/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Exchange Club: 3/17/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 3/17/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-577-6968
• Celebrate Recovery: 3/17/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence. 256-764-9322
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table meeting: 3/17/2020, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. David Gregg speaking.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 3/17/2020, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 3/17/2020, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/18/2020, 8:00am, TNT Fireworks, 4003 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 3/18/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/18/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence. 256-483-2894
• Readers of the Lost Ark: 3/18/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 3/18/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association meeting: 3/18/2020, 11:30am, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
Thursday
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/19/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville. 256-332-0252
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/19/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-277-8595
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 3/19/2020, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Hot lunches: 3/19/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 3/19/2020, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 3/19/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 3/19/2020, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Osborn Hill Cemetery: 3/19/2020, 6:00pm, Littleville Town Hall, 1810 George Wallace Highway, Littleville.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 3/19/2020, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 3/19/2020, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 3/19/2020, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
Friday
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 3/20/2020, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/20/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-386-7831
• Hot lunches: 3/20/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign up by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 3/20/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence Knights of Columbus Fish Fry: 3/20/2020, 4:15pm, St. Joseph Regional Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence. Adults, $10; children, ages 4 to 6, $4.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 3/21/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 3/21/2020, 9:00am, Hopewell CP Church, 1600 First St., Leighton.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 3/21/2020, 11:00am, Stateline Church, 3855 Chisholm Road, Iron City.
• Florence Baby Boomers Meetup Group 50: 3/21/2020, 750 Sannoner Ave., 750 Sannoner Ave., Florence.
