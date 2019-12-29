Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Tuesday's and Wednesday's meetings could be altered because of the holidays.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 12/30/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/30/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/30/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
Tuesday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 12/31/2019, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St.,
Florence.
Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/31/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/31/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/31/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 12/31/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/31/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/31/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 1/1/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Chief Colbert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 1/1/2020, 11:30am, Helen Keller Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 1/2/2020, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/2/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 1/2/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 1/2/2020, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals.
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 1/2/2020, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Sons of Confederate Veterans, Lt. Col. John W. Harris Jr. Camp No. 1833: 1/2/2020, 6:00pm, Russellville Recreation Center, 201 Ash Ave., Russellville. 256-324-2317
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 1/2/2020, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 1/2/2020, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Audubon Society: 1/2/2020, 7:00pm, Trinity Episcopal Church, Mullen Hall, 410 N. Pine St., Florence. Does not meet in June, July and August. 256-757-2467
• Live music: 1/2/2020, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Friday
• Guy Robinson exhibit: 1/3/2020, 9:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/3/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Live music: 1/3/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 1/4/2020, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Live music: 1/4/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Sunday
• The Cadillacs: 1/5/2020, 2:00pm, Florence Moose Lodge, 4270 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Out of Town travel series: 1/5/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.