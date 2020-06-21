Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Monday
• Hot lunches: 6/22/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 6/22/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
Tuesday
• Hot lunches: 6/23/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Wednesday
• Hot lunches: 6/24/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Thursday
• Hot lunches: 6/25/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Friday
• Hot lunches: 6/26/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 CountryClub Drive, Florence. Pick up 11-11:30 a.m. 256-760-6420
Saturday
• Autographs for Orphans: 6/27/2020, 1:00pm, Alabama's Music Hall of Fame, 617 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.