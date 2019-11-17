Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/17/2019, 8:00am, Alpha Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, 670 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch: 11/17/2019, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, 10617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence.
• Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation meeting: 11/17/2019, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/18/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/18/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Ralph Leftwich Chapter, Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century meeting: 11/18/2019, 10:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-4996
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/18/2019, 11:00am, Medical Center Pharmacy, 507 N. Columbia Ave., Sheffield.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/18/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/18/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Democratic Club: 11/18/2019, 6:30pm, Irons Workers Union Hall, 506 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield.
• Grief support meeting: 11/18/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
• American Legion Post No. 31 meeting: 11/18/2019, 6:30pm, American Legion Hall, 110 1/2 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. A meal and program will be provided. 256-577-6968
• Neighborhood Watch: 11/18/2019, 7:00pm, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/18/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/19/2019, 8:00am, Lauderdale County High School, 201 Cedar St., Rogersville.
• Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary meeting: 11/19/2019, 9:00am, Salvation Army headquarters, 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence.
• Cloverdale covered dish lunch: 11/19/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 11/19/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 11/19/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 11/19/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Hope for the Holidays: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, The Healing Place, 2409 Wildwood Street, Muscle Shoals. 256-383-7133
• North Alabama Civil War Round Table: 11/19/2019, 6:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Coalition of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders board meeting: 11/19/2019, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-5726
• Shoals Valley Scottish Rite: 11/19/2019, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/19/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 11/20/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association meeting: 11/20/2019, 11:30am, Lauderdale County Board of Education Annex, 355 Lauderdale 61, Florence. 256-483-8222
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 11/20/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/20/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Board meeting: 11/21/2019, 8:30am, Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center boardroom, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 11/21/2019, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 11/21/2019, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 11/21/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 11/21/2019, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 11/21/2019, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 11/21/2019, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E.Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/21/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/21/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Friday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/22/2019, 8:00am, North Alabama Medical Center Cloyd Campus, 211 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/22/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/22/2019, 1:00pm, Big Lots, 1700 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/22/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Breakfast: 11/23/2019, 6:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/23/2019, 11:00am, BAM, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/24/2019, 12:00pm, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence.
