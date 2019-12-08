Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Thursday's meetings could be altered because of the holidays.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 12/9/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 12/9/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 12/9/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Rotary Club of Florence: 12/9/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Knights of Pythias: 12/9/2019, 12:00pm, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 12/9/2019, 4:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 12/9/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 12/9/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
• Grief support meeting: 12/9/2019, 6:30pm, New Beginning Church, 853 Florence Blvd., Florence.
Tuesday
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 12/10/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 12/10/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 12/10/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 12/10/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 12/10/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 12/10/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group, 12/10/2019, 7pm, NAMI Shoals Office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 12/10/2019, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 12/10/2019, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 12/11/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• TVA Retirees Association meeting: 12/11/2019, 10:00am, TVA Community Credit Union, 1405 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 12/11/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Shoals Civic League: 12/12/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 12/12/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Sheffield Lodge #503 F&AM: 12/12/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
Friday
• Empty the Shelter adoption event: 12/13/2019, 11am, Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter, 3240 Roberson Road. Adoptions $25.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 12/13/2019, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 12/13/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 12/13/2019, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 12/13/2019, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-383-4204
Saturday
• Cloverdale Community Center breakfast: 12/14/2019, 6:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Lauderdale County Alabama Democratic Conference: 12/14/2019, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-762-0209
