Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 7/1/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 7/1/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/1/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 7/1/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/1/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 7/1/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine Street 3rd Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
Tuesday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/2/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hi! Neighbors of the Shoals meeting: 7/2/2019, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-577-8355
• Hot lunches: 7/2/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 7/2/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 7/2/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Celebrate Recovery: 7/2/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 7/2/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Community Center business meeting: 7/2/2019, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 286 Lauderdale 277, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Florence York Rite Bodies: 7/2/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 7/3/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Wednesday Knitters: 7/3/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 7/3/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Chief Colbert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 7/3/2019, 11:30am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-381-0968
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 7/3/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Keep the Shoals Beautiful: 7/4/2019, 9:00am, Chamber of Commerce Anderson Conference Room, 20 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 7/4/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 7/4/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Bunco: 7/4/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Northwest Alabama MS Warriors: 7/4/2019, 5:30pm, Muscle Shoals Public Library, 1918 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Civil Air Patrol cadet program: 7/4/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, TVA Hangar, Muscle Shoals. Prospective cadets must be 12-18 years old. 256-394-6613 or 256-383-1386
• LaGrange Living Historical Association meeting: 7/4/2019, 6:00pm, LaGrange College site visitor's center, off Alabama 157, Leighton. 256-702-6953
• Coast Guard auxiliary: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, Regions Bank, 321 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• Cypress Chapter #195, Order of the Eastern Star: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, building, 104 E. Tombigbee St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 7/4/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
Friday
• Hot lunches: 7/5/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 7/5/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 7/6/2019, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.