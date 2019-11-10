Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/10/2019, Petersville Church of Christ, 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 11/11/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 11/11/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 11/11/2019, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/11/2019, 9:00am, Bowling Family Medical Clinic, 1369A George Wallace Highway, Littleville.
• Free lunch for veterans: 11/11/2019, 11:00am, Texas Roadhouse, 307 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 11/11/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• American Legion Post 31 will host its annual Veteran's Day program: 11/11/2019, 12:00pm, The Colbert County Courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 11/11/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 11/11/2019, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
• Basketball registration: 11/11/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Tuesday
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 11/12/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 11/12/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Native American Bead Weaving: 11/12/2019, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 11/12/2019, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 11/12/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 11/12/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 11/12/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 11/12/2019, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 11/12/2019, , Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 11/12/2019, , Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Basketball registration: 11/12/2019, , Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 11/13/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Animal Matters: Meaning and Materiality in Literary Animals: 11/13/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 11/13/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/13/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Thursday
• Shoals Civic League: 11/14/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 11/14/2019, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available
• Native American Feather Painting (Registration Required): 11/14/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 11/14/2019, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 11/14/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• SheffieldLodge #503 F&AM: 11/14/2019, 7:00pm, Sheffield Lodge, 300 N. Atlanta Ave., Sheffield. 256-443-4656
• Basketball registration: 11/14/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Friday
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 11/15/2019, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/15/2019, 11:00am, BBVA Compass, 210 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 11/15/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Basketball registration: 11/15/2019, Sheffield Recreation Center, 2901 E. 19th Ave., Sheffield. 256-386-5615
Saturday
• Breakfast: 11/16/2019, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/16/2019, 11:00am, North Alabama Flea Market, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 11/17/2019, 8:00am, Alpha Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, 670 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.