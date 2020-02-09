Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/9/2020, 11:30am, First Baptist Church of Killen, 504 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 2/10/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 2/10/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 2/10/2020, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/10/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 2/10/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 2/10/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/10/2020, 1:00pm, Anytime Fitness, 1601 Darby Drive, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 2/10/2020, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 2/10/2020, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/10/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Registration for T-Ball, baseball and softball: 2/10/2020, Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/11/2020, 7:00am, Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/11/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 2/11/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 2/11/2020, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• The Volunteer Kickoff Party for the Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 2/11/2020, 5:30pm, Singin’ River Live, 526 East College St. B, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 2/11/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• NAMI Shoals Family Support Group: 2/11/2020, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group: 2/11/2020, 7:00pm, NAMI Shoals office, 749 Thompson St., Suite A, Florence.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 2/11/2020, Park Place, 500 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 2/11/2020, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/11/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Registration for T-Ball, baseball and softball: 2/11/2020, Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 2/12/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/12/2020, 9:00am, Broadway Recreation Center, 300 N. Broadway St., Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/12/2020, 11:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, Cloyd Campus, 2111 Cloyd Blvd., Florence.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/12/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Registration for T-Ball, baseball and softball: 2/12/2020, Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/12/2020, Parkway Community Church of God, 663 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
Thursday
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/13/2020, 9:00am, DHR Building, 737 Alabama 48, Russellville.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/13/2020, 10:00am, New York Life/Suntrust Building, 201 S. Court St., Florence.
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/13/2020, 10:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 2/13/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Sierra Club Shoals Program: 2/13/2020, 5:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Miss Maud Lindsay Chapter No. 16, Order of the Confederate Rose: 2/13/2020, 5:30pm, Colbert County Board of Education building, 909 George Wallace Blvd., Tuscumbia. Meals available.
• Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. William A. Johnson Camp No. 898: 2/13/2020, 6:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library conference room, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia. 256-702-9674
• Northwest Alabama Purple Martin Club meeting: 2/13/2020, 7:00pm, Home of Wayne Hester, 3365 Colbert 20, Tuscumbia. 256-446-9369
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/13/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Registration for T-Ball, baseball and softball: 2/13/2020, Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Friday
• Free Tax-Aide Services: 2/14/2020, 10:00am, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center covered-dish lunch: 2/14/2020, 11:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. Bring a covered dish.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/14/2020, 11:00am, OneMain Financial, 525 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 2/14/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Alamance Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: 2/14/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-766-4757
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/14/2020, 6:30pm, Arx Mortis, 4501 U.S. 72, Killen.
• Registration for Cal Ripkin baseball: 2/14/2020, Rec Center, Muscle Shoals, Muscle Shoals. 256-386-9270
• Registration for T-Ball, baseball and softball: 2/14/2020, Parks and Recreation Department, 2901 19th Ave., Sheffield.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 2/15/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Central Community Center Breakfast: 2/15/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 County Road 6, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 2/15/2020, 12:00pm, GameStop, 366 Unit D. Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• Florence Baby Boomers Meetup Group 50: 2/15/2020, 750 Sannoner Ave., 750 Sannoner Ave., Florence.
Sunday
• Colbert County Historical Landmarks Foundation meeting: 2/16/2020, 2:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Zip City Neighborhood Watch: 2/16/2020, 2:00pm, Zip City Community Center, Chisholm Road, Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.