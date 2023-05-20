Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least two weeks in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• Breakfast: 5/20/2023, 7:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence.
• The Village School Foundation Volunteer Day: 5/20/2023, 11:00am, The Village School Foundation, 200 Chickamauga St., Sheffield.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs Austin Peay: 5/20/2023, 1:00pm, University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
• Arts Alive Gala: 5/20/2023, 5:30pm, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence. Tickets: $50.
• Retro Rock Show-a Rolling Stones Tribute Bandw/ Fathers and Sons featuring Will McFarland: 5/20/2023, 6:00pm, Singin' River Brewing, 526 E. College St, Florence.
• Three On A String: 5/20/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Community Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
• The Dirty Rain Revelers: 5/20/2023, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Hunter & Jordan: 5/20/2023, 10:00pm, FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence.
Sunday
• Heinie Manush Field: 5/21/2023, 11:00am, Heinie Manush Field, Deshler High School, North Commons Street, Tuscumbia. 256-535-4357
• Homecoming: 5/21/2023, 11:00am, Mhoontown Methodist Church, 1135 Mhoontown Raod, Cherokee.
Monday
• Senior Meals: 5/22/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• RSVP lunch: 5/22/2023, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Singing River Square dance: 5/22/2023, 5:30pm, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. 256-760-6642
• How Do You Homeschool?” with Celeste Coffman: 5/22/2023, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Tuesday
• Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza, Yonatan Pelles exhibits: 5/23/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Joints in Motion: 5/23/2023, 9:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Senior Meals: 5/23/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Disabled American Veterans: 5/23/2023, 6:00pm, Building, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. 256-381-8229
• Social Dance: 5/23/2023, 6:30pm, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Charming Disaster: 5/23/2023, 8:00pm, The Lava Room, 116 W. Mobile St., Florence.
Wednesday
• Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza, Yonatan Pelles exhibits: 5/24/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Bingo: 5/24/2023, 10:15am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Senior Meals: 5/24/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 CountryClub Road, Florence. $1 donation
• How to Deal: School Age Parenting and Mental Health: 5/24/2023, 4:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• University of North Alabama Baseball vs ASUN Conference Tournament: 5/24/2023, , University of North Alabama, 1 Harrison Plz, Florence.
Thursday
• Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza, Yonatan Pelles exhibits: 5/25/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Joints in Motion: 5/25/2023, 9:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Senior Meals: 5/25/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
• Adult Game Night: 5/25/2023, 5:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 888-998-2925, 256-764-6564
• Camerata rehearsal: 5/25/2023, 6:30pm, UNA choral room, campus, Florence.
• Enriched Life Discussion Group: 5/25/2023, 7:00pm, Online, myenrichedlife.com/events 305-968-1257
Friday
• Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza, Yonatan Pelles exhibits: 5/26/2023, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Joints in Motion: 5/26/2023, 9:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. 256-760-6642
• Senior Meals: 5/26/2023, 11:30am, The Club, 450 Country Club Road, Florence. $1 donation
Saturday
• Ara Dona, Lauren Eliza, Yonatan Pelles exhibits: 5/27/2023, 10:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• DJ Dustin C: 5/27/2023, 6:00pm, Camp Creek Weddings, 7401 County Road 31, Killen.
• Chuck Leavell in concert: 5/27/2023, 7:00pm, Shoals Theatre, 123 N. Seminary St., Florence.
