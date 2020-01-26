Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used.
Today
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/26/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence.
• Book sale: 1/26/2020, 1:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Out of Town travel series: 1/26/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 1/27/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 1/27/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 1/27/2020, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 1/27/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 1/27/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/27/2020, 1:00pm, Long Lewis Ford, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 1/27/2020, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
Tuesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/28/2020, 9:00am, Heritage Christian University, 3625 Helton Drive, Florence.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 1/28/2020, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Florence Exchange Club: 1/28/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 1/28/2020, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 1/28/2020, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 1/28/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
Shoals Model Railroaders: 1/28/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia • Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Central Civitan: 1/28/2020, 6:30pm, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/29/2020, 7:30am, Brooks High School, 4300 U.S. 72, Killen.
• Joints in Motion: 1/29/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 1/29/2020, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/30/2020, 7:00am, North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence.
• Shoals Civic League: 1/30/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Parkinson's Support Group meeting: 1/30/2020, 2:00pm, The Renaissance of Florence, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence.
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 1/30/2020, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 1/30/2020, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
Friday
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/31/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• LifeSouth Blood Drive: 1/31/2020, 12:00pm, Walmart, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville.
Saturday
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center breakfast: 2/1/2020, 6:00am, Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children
• Natchez Trace Parkway Association Meeting: 2/1/2020, 10:30am, Florence Lauderdale Tourism Visitor Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive, Florence.
